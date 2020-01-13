OSHA Form 300A must be posted by Feb. 1, 2020

Feb. 1, 2020, is the deadline for employers to post 300-A Summary forms listing 2019 injuries and illnesses.

All employers who keep Part 1904 OSHA workplace injury and illness records need to review the 2019 OSHA 300 Log to ensure accuracy, correct any deficiencies and then create their 300-A Annual Summary.

The 300-A summary must be posted in an area where you normally place notices to employees by Feb. 1, 2020. It must remain visible in that location until at least April 30, 2020.

A company executive, such as the owner or a corporation’s highest ranking official, must certify the summary is completely accurate.

Employers with ten or fewer employees or those whose NAICS code is for low-hazard industries exempted from OSHA injury and illness recordkeeping are exceptions to the posting requirement.

Don’t confuse 300-A with E-recordkeeping

The Feb. 1 deadline is only for the internal hard copy posting of the 300-A summary for employees to see.

OSHA’s Electronic Recordkeeping Rule requires certain employers to electronically submit data from the 300-A summary form to the agency through its Injury Tracking Application.

The deadline to submit that data is March 2, 2020.

For more information on OSHA recordkeeping requirements, visit www.osha.gov/recordkeeping.