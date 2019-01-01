Safety and OSHA News

Top Safety Story

OSHA issues return to workplace guidance, includes 3 phases

It’s probably what many of you have been waiting for: OSHA has issued guidance, all in one document, on returning…Click to continue

Latest Safety News

National Safety Council postpones 2020 conference to 2021

OSHA answers FAQs for employee masks during coronavirus

Employees need to do more than see hazards

Appeals court: Fatality was due to worker’s failure to follow safety rules

Heat illness big risk as workers return from coronavirus lockdowns

Court: Driver’s injuries from fireworks incident weren’t work-related

AIHA kicks off annual conference with rebranding announcement

Popular Safety Articles

Top 10 causes of accidental death

Preventable deaths now claim 466 lives per day in the U.S., according to recently updated statistics.

Click to continue

Do smartphone apps provide accurate noise measurement?

Can smartphone apps, costing anywhere from $1 to $20, provide accurate occupational noise measurements? A new study provides the answer.

Click to continue

OSHA revises 2 policies for enforcing coronavirus requirements

OSHA has adopted revised polices for enforcing coronavirus requirements as states continue to re-open nationwide.

Click to continue

Category Articles

OSHA News

What would emergency OSHA infectious disease reg look like?

Some members of Congress and professional associations have called on OSHA to initiate an emergency,…

Safety Training

Feds offer tips on managing fatigue during coronavirus pandemic

While fatigue has been an ongoing safety problem, the coronavirus has made it even more…

Injuries & Fatalities

10 universal actions employers can take to ensure safe re-opening

There are 10 universal actions the National Safety Council says all employers must take to…

Workers' Compensation

Could coronavirus lead to workers’ comp claims? Experts say ‘yes’

As the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak continues in the U.S., employers are being confronted with…

Construction Safety

OSHA sets sights on 2 big construction industry hazards for FY 21

The construction industry will remain a primary focus for OSHA inspectors for the foreseeable future,…

Cost of Safety

Re-opening after coronavirus: Safety checks before work starts

The closure and production cuts for businesses during the coronavirus pandemic are unprecedented.

Safety Law

Court: UPS must pay for employees’ safety shoes

California case law dictates UPS Ground Freight has to pay for its employees’ safety shoes,…

Bizarre Accidents

Family of stuntman killed in fall on ‘Walking Dead’ set awarded $8.6M

The family of the Walking Dead stuntman who fell to his death on the set…