COVID-19 symptom testing available online

To help alleviate some of the strain on the medical community during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have developed an online assessment bot for patients.

The Coronavirus Self-Checker helps guide people to make decisions about seeking proper medical care.

CDC’s system isn’t meant for diagnosis or treatment. The bot leads the user through a series of questions. Depending on the answers, the bot then suggests a course of action.

It was co-developed by Microsoft.

People with emergency symptoms, including trouble breathing or blue lips or face, should seek medical attention immediately.

