CDC updates COVID-19 disinfecting, social distancing guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated disinfecting and social distancing guidance in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The organization provided new guidance regarding workplace cleaning, disinfecting, social distancing and ventilation in response to the evolving COVID-19 situation in the U.S.

Social distancing

When it comes to social distancing, the CDC recommends establishing policies and best practices for the individual workplace, especially if state and local health authorities are recommending it for your area, according to updated guidance on the CDC COVID-19 webpage.

This means avoiding large gatherings and maintaining 6 feet from others when possible.

Recommended strategies include:

implementing flexible worksites, such as teleworking

implementing flexible work hours, like staggering shifts or lunch breaks

increasing physical space between employees at the worksite

increasing physical space between employees and customers, such as using drive-through services or partitions

implementing flexible meeting and travel options, like postponing non-essential meetings or events

downsizing operations

delivering services remotely, such as using phone, video or web services, and

delivering products through curbside pickup or delivery.

Building ventilation

The CDC recommends improving engineering controls for building ventilation, including increasing ventilation rates and the percentage of outdoor air circulating into the system.

Environmental cleaning, disinfecting

All frequently touched surfaces in the workplace should be cleaned frequently. This includes workstations, keyboards, telephones, handrails and doorknobs.

Other cleaning recommendations include: