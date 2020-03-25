What would emergency OSHA infectious disease reg look like?

Some members of Congress and professional associations have called on OSHA to initiate an emergency, temporary infectious disease regulation due to the coronavirus pandemic. What could an emergency regulation include?

One way to find out is to look at one state’s rule that already exists and at the rulemaking that was started on a permanent infectious disease regulation back in 2015, according to Adele Abrams, occupational health and safety attorney, in a Premiere Learning Solutions webinar.

California’s rule

California’s Aerosol Transmissible Diseases (ATD) standard contains requirements for protecting employees from diseases and pathogens transmitted by aerosols.

COVID-19 is an airborne infectious disease covered by the ATD.

CalOSHA’s ATD Standard applies to:

hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, clinics, medical offices, outpatient medical facilities, home health care, long-term healthcare facilities, hospices, medical outreach services, medical transport and emergency medical services

certain laboratories, public health services and police services that are reasonably anticipated to expose employees to an aerosol transmissible disease, and

correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and drug treatment programs.

CalOSHA’s ATD standard requires covered employers to protect employees from airborne infectious diseases and COVID-19 through effective:

written ATD exposure control plan and procedures

training

engineering and work practice controls

personal protective equipment

medical services including vaccination and infection determination and treatment, and

laboratory operation requirements.

Proposal that was in pipeline

In 2015, federal OSHA started the process of developing an infectious disease regulation. Since then, development on the standard has been back-burnered.

Under what was initially proposed, an employer would need to develop and implement a worker infection control plan (WICP) for its facility that would:

Identify the potential sources of infection in the facility

Consider which employees are exposed to those sources of infection and develop precautions for those employees to follow to avoid infection

Designate a responsible administrator

Update the WICP at least annually, and whenever necessary (e.g., new job procedures)

Determine how contractors, vendors, and licensed independent medical practitioners who operate in the employer’s facility can adhere to infection control practices that are consistent with the employer’s plan, and

Develop, implement, and update written SOPs that are consistent with recognized and generally accepted good infection control practices.

