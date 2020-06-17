OSHA answers FAQs for employee masks during coronavirus

As more employees return to the workplace in the wake of the coronavirus, many have questions about using face masks.
OSHA has published a series of FAQs about face masks in the workplace.
Here are some of the questions and answers from OSHA:
- Are employers required to provide cloth face coverings to workers? OSHA’s PPE standards do not require employers to provide them. However, employers may choose to ensure that cloth face coverings are worn as a feasible means of abatement in a control plan designed to address hazards from the coronavirus.
- Should workers wear a cloth face covering while at work, in accordance with the CDC recommendation for all people to do so when in public? OSHA generally recommends that employers encourage workers to wear face coverings at work.
- If workers wear cloth face coverings, do employers still need to ensure social distancing measures in the workplace? Yes. Cloth face coverings are not a substitute for social distancing measures.
- How should an employee keep their reusable cloth face covering clean? The CDC provides guidance on washing face coverings. OSHA suggests following those recommendations and always washing or discarding cloth face coverings that are visibly soiled.
