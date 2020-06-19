Safety and OSHA News

National Safety Council postpones 2020 conference to 2021

The National Safety Council says due to continuing concerns about COVID-19, it’s rescheduling its annual flagship conference until next year. 

The NSC Congress & Expo had been scheduled for October 2020 in Indianapolis.

The event is now rescheduled for March 28-30, 2021, in Houston, and it will include virtual and in-person components.

NSC CEO Lorraine Martin says the organization is committed to presenting a Congress & Expo “while ensuring that everyone is safe.”

The NSC has also changed its 2020 Southern Safety Conference & Expo July 21-24 from an in-person event to be fully virtual.

For workplace guidance on COVID-19 from the NSC, click here.

