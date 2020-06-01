AIHA kicks off annual conference with rebranding announcement

The American Industrial Hygiene Association unveiled its new brand today at the start of the Virtual AIHce EXP 2020.

The organization says the new brand reflects its diverse membership and looks toward the future of the profession.

“AIHA” is now the new name of the occupational safety group, with its main slogan, “Healthier Workplaces. A Healthier World.”

AIHA says it’s repositioning itself as the professional association for occupational health and safety science professionals, rather than industrial hygienists.

“COVID-19 has put a spotlight on our profession and positioned many of our members front and center as experts in occupational health in their workplaces and in the forefront of the country’s public eye,” said AIHA President Kathleen Murphy.

AIHA also kicks off a campaign to educate employers about the value occupational health and safety scientists bring to a workplace. AIHA will reach out to employers in the construction, chemical manufacturing and first responder industries at part of the initiative.