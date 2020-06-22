2020’s safest states, coronavirus stats included

Which states in the U.S. are safest?
WalletHub used 53 key safety indicators, including states’ coronavirus support and assaults per capita.
The ten safest states:
- Maine
- Vermont
- Minnesota
- Utah
- Wyoming
- Iowa
- Massachusetts
- New Hampshire
- Connecticut, and
- Rhode Island.
The ten least safe:
- Mississippi
- Louisiana
- Florida
- Arkansas
- Texas
- Oklahoma
- Missouri
- Alabama
- Georgia, and
- South Carolina.
Arizona registers right in the middle of the pack at No. 25.
The top 10 states for workplace safety are:
- Minnesota
- Virginia
- Nevada
- Utah
- New Mexico
- North Carolina
- Arizona
- Tennessee
- Oregon, and
- Iowa.
The bottom ten states for workplace safety are:
- North Dakota
- South Dakota
- Mississippi
- Idaho
- Oklahoma
- West Virginia
- Florida
- New Hampshire
- Colorado
- Montana, and
- Delaware.
To see all of the rankings, click here.
