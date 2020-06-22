Safety and OSHA News

2020’s safest states, coronavirus stats included

2020-06-22

where does your state rank

Which states in the U.S. are safest?

WalletHub used 53 key safety indicators, including states’ coronavirus support and assaults per capita.

The ten safest states:

  • Maine
  • Vermont
  • Minnesota
  • Utah
  • Wyoming
  • Iowa
  • Massachusetts
  • New Hampshire
  • Connecticut, and
  • Rhode Island.

The ten least safe:

  • Mississippi
  • Louisiana
  • Florida
  • Arkansas
  • Texas
  • Oklahoma
  • Missouri
  • Alabama
  • Georgia, and
  • South Carolina.

Arizona registers right in the middle of the pack at No. 25.

The top 10 states for workplace safety are:

  • Minnesota
  • Virginia
  • Nevada
  • Utah
  • New Mexico
  • North Carolina
  • Arizona
  • Tennessee
  • Oregon, and
  • Iowa.

The bottom ten states for workplace safety are:

  • North Dakota
  • South Dakota
  • Mississippi
  • Idaho
  • Oklahoma
  • West Virginia
  • Florida
  • New Hampshire
  • Colorado
  • Montana, and
  • Delaware.

To see all of the rankings, click here.

Safety Stats & Research