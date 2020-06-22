2020’s safest states, coronavirus stats included

Which states in the U.S. are safest?

WalletHub used 53 key safety indicators, including states’ coronavirus support and assaults per capita.

The ten safest states:

Maine

Vermont

Minnesota

Utah

Wyoming

Iowa

Massachusetts

New Hampshire

Connecticut, and

Rhode Island.

The ten least safe:

Mississippi

Louisiana

Florida

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Missouri

Alabama

Georgia, and

South Carolina.

Arizona registers right in the middle of the pack at No. 25.

The top 10 states for workplace safety are:

Minnesota

Virginia

Nevada

Utah

New Mexico

North Carolina

Arizona

Tennessee

Oregon, and

Iowa.

The bottom ten states for workplace safety are:

North Dakota

South Dakota

Mississippi

Idaho

Oklahoma

West Virginia

Florida

New Hampshire

Colorado

Montana, and

Delaware.

To see all of the rankings, click here.