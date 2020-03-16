Bookmark this: Online resources for coronavirus updates

Since novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is new to humans, information on how to handle the situation in workplaces keeps evolving. So the best thing to do is to keep up with the experts via the Internet.
Here’s a list of online resources:
- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 website
- A webpage from the CDC on strategies for maximizing the
supply of N95 respirators
- OSHA’s COVID-19 webpage
- The American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA) resource webpage on COVID-19
- The National Safety Council (NSC) resource webpage on COVID-19:
- The American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) webpage on COVID-19
