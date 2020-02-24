March 2, 2020, is deadline for e-reporting OSHA Form 300A

Heads up! It’s time again to electronically submit injury summaries to OSHA.

March 2, 2020, is the deadline for electronically reporting your OSHA Form 300A data for calendar year 2019.

Who has to report?

Establishments with 250 or more employees that are currently required to keep OSHA injury and illness records, and facilities with 20-249 employees that are in certain industries must submit info from Form 300A electronically to OSHA.

OSHA says it uses the data to identify facilities with high rates of workplace injuries and illnesses. OSHA will use the data for both enforcement and outreach.

There are three options to submit the data on OSHA’s website:

Enter the data into a webform

Upload a CSV file to process single or multiple facilities at the same time, or

Transmit an API file.

Starting this year, employers must include their facilities’ Employer Identification Numbers.

Other OSHA rules for Forms 300, 300A and 301 aren’t changed by the electronic requirement.