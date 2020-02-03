Feds offer guidance on coronavirus exposure prevention

As the novel coronavirus outbreak continues to evolve, OSHA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have posted guidance on their websites for dealing with the virus.

While there’s no evidence of ongoing transmission of the virus in the U.S. at this time, according to OSHA, both agencies wanted to address exposure prevention for those most likely to be exposed.

Limited information

The CDC reports Chinese authorities identified the new coronavirus, resulting in confirmed infections in China along with exported cases outside of China in the United States, Thailand, Japan and South Korea.

Information on the virus and the severity of its symptoms is still incomplete, with reported illnesses ranging from infected people with no symptoms to people who are severely ill and dying, and the CDC webpage states that investigations into the virus are ongoing.

Early cases of the virus were linked to a large seafood and animal market, suggesting animal-to-person spread, but the number of patients who have had no exposure to animal markets is growing, and there’s other evidence suggesting the virus is spreading between people.

China has reported spread of the virus from infected patients to healthcare workers, according to OSHA’s webpage.

Who’s most at risk?

Without sustained human-to-human transmission in the U.S., most American workers aren’t at significant risk of infection, but workers involved in airline operations, healthcare and border protection may be exposed to travelers infected with the virus in China or other affected areas.

Business travelers who visit areas where the virus is spreading may also be at a higher risk of exposure.

However, it’s still unclear how easily the virus is spreading among human beings.

Reducing exposure

To reduce exposure, the CDC recommends: